MERCYONE TO END OBSTETRIC SERVICES ON SEPTEMBER 1ST

Woody Gottburg
35
Sioux City’s MercyOne Medical Center has announced that they will discontinue obstetrics (OB) services effective September 1st.

Spokesperson Jenna Rehnstrom says it was a difficult decision for the hospital and its board of directors to make:

OB staff at the hospital will be provided opportunities to join other areas of care within MercyOne Siouxland or transfer to other hospitals in the Mercy Health system.

Mercy had announced a week ago that they were studying what services they would continue to provide in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had caused a shift in care and use of resources:

The decision will allow MercyOne to expand other health care services and programs not currently offered in the region:

MercyOne will continue to serve labor and delivery patients and families through August 31st.

They are collaborating with area providers to notify patients of this change to efficiently transition care.

