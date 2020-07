12 YEAR OLD DIES AFTER SWIMMING ACCIDENT IN LITTLE SIOUX PARK

The 12 year old boy pulled from the water in Little Sioux Park near Correctionville Tuesday afternoon has died.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday morning that the boy had passed away.

The victim was pulled from the water by other swimmers and given CPR.

He had been transported by helicopter to MercyOne and then transferred to a children’s hospital.

The boy’s name has not been released.