YOU CAN STILL FLY TO CHICAGO DESPITE WINDY CITY MAYOR’S QUARANTINE AGAINST IOWA

Chicago has added Iowa to their list of 17 states where travelers must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, however, it does not impact people traveling through Chicago.

American Airlines continues to offer three daily flights from Sioux City to Chicago and one daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth as normal.

Sioux Gateway Airport Board President David Bernstein stated, “All flights are still going through Chicago, so there are no restrictions.

For more information, contact American Airlines at aa.com.