WINNAVEGAS TO BEGIN SECOND PHASE OF REOPENING

The WinnaVegas Casino Resort will expand their hours of casino operation on Friday.

The casino will run 8am -2am Monday through Friday and 24 hours on the weekends.

Table game operations will reopen this Friday at 10am.

Masks are mandatory for those games and required throughout the property.

Dealers will be required to wear masks & gloves and hours of table game operation will be 10am – 2am Wednesday – Sunday but Poker will remain closed.

The hotel will now be open Wednesday through Saturday.

The Kasu Café will operate from 8am to 2am, seven days a week.

The Flowers Island Restaurant hours of operation will be from 3pm to 9pm Wednesday through Friday and 11am to 9pm on weekends.

The 360 Lounge and the Casino Bar will now allow standing or sitting

The entire casino property will continue to be non-smoking and will still temporarily restrict anyone under 18 years old from entering the Resort.