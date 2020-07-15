TWO SIOUX CITY MEN KILLED IN CAR-SEMI ACCIDENT IN NEBRASKA

Two Sioux City men have died from injuries they suffered in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer in central Nebraska Tuesday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, 32-year-old Robert Islas and his passenger, 59-year-old Gilbert Vasquez, died after their northbound car crossed into the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 83, directly into the path of the oncoming truck.

The crash happened about seven miles north of North Platte.

Investigators say both vehicles caught fire, and the two men in the car died at the scene.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.