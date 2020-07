SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK RECEIVES DOUBLE FINANCIAL BOOST

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK RECEIVED A PAIR OF FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS WEDNESDAY TOWARDS THE GOAL OF COMPLETING THE INTERIOR OF THEIR INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE RECEIVED CHECKS OF $4000 FROM F AND M BANK AND $2285 FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

NEWHOUSE SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS SLOWED THE TIMELINE TO COMPLETE THE FACILITY:

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MONEY CAME FROM THEIR NO SHAVE NOVEMBER FUNDRAISER.

F AND M BANK MATCHED $4000 RAISED THROUGH A DRIVE IN MOVIE AND CONTRIBUTION FROM A VETERAN’S ORGANIZATION.