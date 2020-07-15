REPAIRS COMPLETED ON FLIGHT 232 RIVERFRONT MEMORIAL

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department says repairs to the Flight 232 Memorial located along the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park have been completed.

City staff repaired an underground issue located in the sidewalk leading to the Memorial.

The sidewalk and commemorative boulders have been replaced.

The city says making the repairs, prior to the upcoming July 19th anniversary of the crash at Sioux Gateway Airport was a top priority.

The Flight 232 Memorial commemorates rescue efforts undertaken by the Siouxland community when the United Airlines jumbo jet carrying 296 people experienced hydraulic failure flying from Denver to Chicago in 1989.

The crippled DC-10 crash landed at Sioux Gateway Airport where 112 people were killed and 184 people survived, many thanks to the heroic efforts of local emergency responders.