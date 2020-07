METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 15TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 22 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY, OUT OF A LARGE NUMBER OF NEW TESTS.

THERE WERE 263 NEW TESTS REPORTED, SO THE POSITIVE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO TREND LOCALLY DAILY AT NEAR OR BELOW TEN PERCENT.

ONE NEW DEATH WAS REPORTED.

A MAN AGED 61-80 IS THE 45TH COVID-19 FATALITY IN THE COUNTY.

THIRTY-SEVEN COVID PATIENTS ARE BEING CARED FOR IN OUR LOCAL HOSPITALS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 356.

MONONA COUNTY HAS ONE NEW CASE TO REACH 78 TOTAL.

DAKOTA COUNTY AND UNION COUNTY EACH REPORTED NO NEW CASES WEDNESDAY.