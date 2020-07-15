IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS VARY ON REOPENING PLANS

It appears Iowa City’s School Board is the first in the state to vote to hold all classes online when school starts in August.

Other schools have developed multiple options, including remote learning or weekly schedules combining online and at-school classes.

Sioux Center Community Schools Superintendent Gary McEldowny says after consulting with the governor’s office as well as state and local public health officials, his district is planning for in-person classes.

The first day of school in Sioux Center is currently scheduled for August 13th, but a full, five-days-a-week schedule won’t start until August 31st.

That’s an intentional move, McEldowny says, as he expects people to be worried about going back to school.

The district has developed options for online learning as well as a combination of in-person and online virtual learning.

In the state’s largest district, Des Moines high schoolers will have one day of in-person instruction per week.

Elementary and middle school students in Des Moines will have two days of in-person classes each week.

The rest of their instruction is to be conducted online.