THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS BACK TO FIVE MEMBERS.

JUSTIN WRIGHT WAS SWORN IN BY JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER TO FINISH THE LAST TWO YEARS OF THE TERM OF FORMER SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR:

OC…………..I DO (2X) :20

WRIGHT, A REPUBLICAN, DEFEATED FORMER DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE TIM KACENA IN A SPECIAL ELECTION TO EARN THE SUPERVISORS SEAT.