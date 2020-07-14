REYNOLDS AWARE OF TEACHER CONCERNS AS SCHOOLS LOOK TO OPEN

Iowa’s schools are planning to reopen this fall or late summer.

More than 17 percent of the state’s K-through-12 teachers are 55 or older and Governor Kim Reynolds says officials realize the health concerns of teachers are an issue as schools reopen for classes.

If full-time teachers fall ill or their classroom is quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, Reynolds says she realizes the majority of the state’s substitute teachers are older, semi-retired — and perhaps reluctant to teach during the pandemic.

Reynolds says she’ll make an announcement later this week on the topic, but the governor says there is good data that may help alleviate concerns.

Reynolds says the goal should be to get everybody back to school.

She also says it’s appropriate to give parents the option of having their child take all of their classes online if the child or someone in the household has underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

File photo