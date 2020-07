SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY OUT OF 48 NEW TESTS.

THE STATE WEBSITE REPORTS 33 COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE BEING TREATED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ONE NEW CASE FOR A TOTAL OF 354.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES MONDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1822 POSITIVE CASES.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 156.

CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAD ONE (94 TOTAL).