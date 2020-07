LIGHTNING DAMAGES HOMES ON JACKSON STREET

LIGHTNING DAMAGED TWO HOMES ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE EARLY TUESDAY, STARTING ONE OF THE HOMES ON FIRE.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL AT 2:12AM WHEN A STRONG THUNDERSTORM BLEW THROUGH THE AREA:

OC…….THING TO DO. :15

FIREFIGHTERS DID NOT FIND ANY SIGN OF FIRE, BUT WHEN THEY LEFT THAT HOUSE, A NEIGHBOR ASKED FIREFIGHTERS TO ALSO CHECK THEIR HOME:

OC……….THEY SEE SMOKE. ;19

A FIRE HAD NOW STARTED IN THE ATTIC OF THE FIRST HOME, SO FIREFIGHTERS BACK WENT INSIDE:

OC…….THE LIGHTNING STRIKE. ;16

THAT HOME HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE FAILURE OF THE ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENTS.

Photos by George Lindblade