The three-month extension to file personal income taxes is ending Wednesday, meaning your return has to be postmarked by that date.

One tax advisor is reminding people that they can file an extension, but the taxes still have to be paid this month.

Iowans who owe the government and can’t pay because they are out of work can establish a payment plan with the I-R-S.

People collecting unemployment may have an unpleasant surprise next year because income taxes aren’t held out of those benefits.