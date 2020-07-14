Brock Purdy Named To The Davey O’Brien Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas – Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy was added to the preseason Davey O’Brien Award watch list, announced today by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to the nation’s best quarterback.

Purdy, who was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist in 2019, returns as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in 2020, leading the Cyclones to back-to-back bowl games and success on the gridiron.

A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy is coming off a 2019 season where he shattered virtually every season passing mark in program history, including passing yardage (3,982), total offense (4,231), passing touchdowns (27), touchdowns responsible (35) and completions (312).

Purdy led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally in passing yardage (306.3) in 2019. He also ranked fifth in the nation in total offense (325.5).

The Cyclone signal-caller currently owns 21 school records (game, season, career).

A second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2019, Purdy heads into the 2020 season with the second-best active career passing efficiency total (157.03- minimum 500 attempts) among FBS quarterbacks.

Purdy’s ability to lead has resulted in 14 wins in the last two seasons as the Cyclone quarterback. The 2019 team captain has led ISU to four fourth-quarter comebacks and has never committed a turnover in the red zone in his career.

Purdy currently ranks third on ISU’s career record lists in both passing yards (6,232) and touchdown passes (43).