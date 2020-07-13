SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SERVICE TO RESUME

The Siouxland Regional Transit System will resume providing general public transportation in their six county service area this Wednesday, July 15th.

SRTS suspended service back on April 10th because of the coronavirus.

The company transports people who need transportation for things such as dialysis and other medical conditions.

Regular rates and service hours will be in effect and the buses will be sanitized throughout the day.

All passengers will be required to wear face mask or face covering while riding.

SRTS administrative office will continue to be closed to the public and all non-essential personnel.