SIOUX CITY JOURNAL TO END MONDAY-TUESDAY PRINT EDITIONS

THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL WILL SOON NO LONGER BE PRINTED DAILY.

JOURNAL PUBLISHER CHAD PAULING ANNOUNCED ON THE PAPER’S EDITORIAL PAGE SUNDAY THAT EFFECTIVE AUGUST 10TH, THEY WOULD NO LONGER PRINT A PAPER ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

THOSE EDITIONS WOULD BE ISSUED ONLINE ONLY.

PAULING TOLD KSCJ NEWS THE PANDEMIC HAD TAKEN A TOLL ON ADVERTISING REVENUE AT THE JOURNAL, AND THAT WAS PART OF THE DECISION TO CUT BACK ON PRINT.

HE’S SAYS THE PAPER’S ONLINE EDITION CONTINUES TO DO WELL WITH UP TO FIVE MILLION VIEWS PER MONTH.

PAULING SAYS THE RESPONSE TO THE DECISION TO END THE MONDAY & TUESDAY PRINT EDITIONS HAS BEEN TERRIFIC.

THE JOURNAL WILL CONTINUE TO PUBLISH A PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

THE PAPER HAS BEEN A PART OF SIOUX CITY SINCE 1864.

Updated 4:09pm 7/13/20