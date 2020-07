MONONA COUNTY FAIR TO TAKE PLACE IN ONAWA

THE MONONA COUNTY FAIR IN ONAWA WILL TAKE PLACE AS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK.

A SERIES OF EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED BEGINNING WEDNESDAY WITH A FREE DRIVE-IN MOVIE SHOWING OF THE BASEBALL CLASSIC “FIELD OF DREAMS”.

AN OUTLAW TRACTOR PULL TAKES PLACE THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY THE MIDWEST OFF ROAD RODEO ON FRIDAY AND A DEMOLITION DERBY ON SATURDAY NIGHT.

THERE WILL BE PERFORMERS EACH DAY ON A FREE STAGE AND A PARADE WILL BE HELD NEXT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT 2PM.

THE FAIRGROUNDS ARE LOCATED ON GAUKEL DRIVE IN ONAWA.