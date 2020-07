SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 6 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY OUT OF 67 NEW TESTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED 4 NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 353.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 10 NEW CASES MONDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1819 POSITIVE CASES.

THEY ALSO REPORTED THEIR 39TH DEATH FROM COVID-19 RELATED CAUSES.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND FOR A TOTAL OF 151.

CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAD NONE (93 TOTAL).