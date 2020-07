FIRE DESTROYED A RED TAGGED HOME ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE MONDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND THE HOUSE AT 109 MAIN STREET FULLY ENGULFED WHEN THEY ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 6AM.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL SCOTT KOVARNA SAYS THE FIRE WAS INCENDIARY, MEANING IT WAS DELIBERATELY SET BY SOMEONE.

THE HOUSE HAD JUST HAD ASBESTOS REMOVED FROM IT LAST THURSDAY.

LT. KOVARNA SAYS THE REMNANTS OF THE BURNED STRUCTURE WERE TO BE DEMOLISHED MONDAY AFTERNOON.