COUNCIL APPROVES 1ST STEP IN ESTABLISHING DENVER TO SIOUX CITY FLIGHTS

The Sioux City Council approved an initial agreement Monday to provide one daily round trip jet flight from Sioux Gateway Airport to Denver, Colorado.

The agreement with SkyWest Airlines would provide air service through United Express to Denver International Airport beginning October 1st.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr voiced her approval for the deal after a 5-0 council vote:

Schoenherr also saw another advantage to the flight:

It still has not been determined what time of day or how many passengers would be on the westbound flight.

Airport Director Mike Collett told the council he would meet with SkyWest officials this weekend.