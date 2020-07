CITY COUNCIL WON’T CONSIDER MASK MANDATE FOR SIOUX CITY

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE CITY COUNCIL WILL NOT CONSIDER MANDATING THAT SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WEAR MASKS IN PUBLIC DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

SCOTT MADE THE COMMENTS AFTER COUNCILMAN PETE GROETKEN MENTIONED THAT SEVERAL PEOPLE HAD CONTACTED HIM TO SAY A MASK MANDATE SHOULD BE ENACTED.

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THE MANDATE WOULD NEVER SURVIVE A COURT CHALLENGE.

MUSCATINE’S MAYOR ENACTED A MASK MANDATE EARLIER THIS MONTH, BUT THE COUNTY ATTORNEY THERE SAYS IT IS NOT LEGAL AND REFUSES TO PROSECUTE VIOLATORS.