RACE RELATIONS IN SIOUXLAND TO BE DISCUSSED AT MONDAY NIGHT FORUM

AN OPEN PUBLIC FORUM ENTITLED “A REAL CONVERSATION ABOUT RACE” WILL TAKE PLACE AT REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH IN SIOUX CITY THIS (MONDAY) EVENING AT 7PM.

A PANEL INCLUDING LOCAL NAACP PRESIDENT IKE RAYFORD AND MEMBERS FROM THE LOCAL AFRICAN AMERICAN, HISPANIC, NATIVE AMERICAN AND WHITE COMMUNITY WILL FIELD QUESTIONS AND HAVE AN HONEST DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE RELATIONS IN AMERICA TODAY.

THE FORUM WILL BE HELD IN THE REDEEMER GYMNASIUM WITH LIMITED SEATING DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.

FACEMASKS ARE WELCOME BUT NOT REQUIRED.