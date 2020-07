METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 11TH-12TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 17 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY OUT OF 163 NEW TESTS.

ON SATURDAY, THERE WERE 16 NEW CASES OUT OF 159 NEW TESTS, SO THE WEEKEND PERCENTAGE WAS JUST OVER 10 PERCENT OF NEW TEST CASES READING POSITIVE.

THE STATE WEBSITE SAYS THERE WERE 34 PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED FROM WOODBURY COUNTY FOR CORONAVIRUS AS OF SUNDAY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED 10 NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 349.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND FOR A TOTAL OF 151.

CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAD NONE (93 TOTAL).

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT REPORT NUMBERS OVER THE WEEKEND. (1809).