AURELIA WATER NOW SAFE TO DRINK

The city of Aurelia, Iowa has lifted its boil advisory for the town.

City officials ended the advisory around noon Sunday when lab tests showed the water was free of bacteria and safe for drinking.

About half of the town of Aurelia was placed under a boil advisory at 5pm Friday because of a water leak in their system.

Updated 2:40pm 7/12/20

