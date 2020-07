A SECTION OF A STREET ON SIOUX CITY’S NEAR NORTHSIDE WILL BE CLOSED BEGINNING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING FOR REPAIR WORK.

27TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN LAFAYETTE AND WALL STREETS FOR PAVING REPAIRS TO TAKE PLACE.

WORK ON THE STREET IS EXPECTED TO BE FINISHED BY FRIDAY OF THIS WEEK.

A DETOUR USING 28TH STREET WILL BE POSTED.