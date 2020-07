LOCAL LEADERS ATTEND IOWA CONFERENCE ON RELATIONS BETWEEN POLICE & MINORITIES

SIOUX CITY’S POLICE CHIEF WAS PART OF A LOCAL GROUP WHO TRAVELED TO AMES THURSDAY TO MEET WITH OTHERS FROM AROUND THE STATE TO DISCUSS COMMUNITY RELATIONS INVOLVING POLICE AND MINORITIES.

REX MUELLER, ALONG WITH LOCAL NAACP PRESIDENT IKE RAYFORD AND MONIQUE SCARLETT OF UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY ATTENDED THE MEETING:

UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY AND SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE PARTNERED FOR SEVERAL YEARS IN PROMOTING UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN MINORITIES AND LOCAL OFFICERS AND HOLDING COMMUNITY EVENTS.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THE SIOUX CITY GROUP EXPLAINED WHAT HAS WORKED LOCALLY HERE COMPARED TO OTHER CITIES EFFORTS;

MUELLER SAYS THOSE PAST COMMUNITY EFFORTS HELPED EASE LOCAL TENSIONS IN THE AFTERMATH OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH IN MINNEAPOLIS WHEN PROTESTS OCCURRED OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY’S POLICE HEADQUARTERS:

THOSE PROTESTS HAVE LED TO RENEWED EFFORTS TO EQUIP SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WITH BODY CAMERAS WHILE THEY ARE ON DUTY.

MUELLER SAYS HE IS SUPPORTIVE OF HAVING THE CAMERAS FOR HIS OFFICERS AND THE CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSED THE ISSUE AT THIS PAST MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING.