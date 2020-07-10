HARD ROCK AMONG 5 FINED BY IRGC OVER GAMING VIOLATIONS

Two western Iowa casinos were among five entities that have been fined by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for violations of regulations.

The Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City was fined 20-thousand dollars for allowing a minor onto the gambling floor — where he gambled and also consumed alcohol.

Hard Rock General manager Doug Fisher spoke to the commission.

OC……..by themselves” :12

Fisher says the security guard who let the minor in was fully trained but failed to follow through and was fired:

OC………….our policy” :13

He says the casino has increased and improved its training.

OC………other officers” :23

The Wild Rose Emmetsburg was fined 10-thousand dollars for allowing a person who had banned themselves from gambling to get into the casino.

They also failed to download an update of the banned gamblers withing the required seven days.

The Wild Rose in Jefferson was fined five-thousand dollars for not downloading the banned list in the required time.

The T-V-G Network, which conducts online wagering, and FanDuel, which conducts online games, were also each fined five-thousand dollars for not meeting the download deadline.