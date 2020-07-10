CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON AIR SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR FLIGHT TO DENVER

The Sioux City Council will take the first step Monday in approving one daily jet flight from Sioux Gateway Airport to Denver, Colorado.

There’s a consent agenda item authorizing Airport Director Mike Collett to execute an agreement with SkyWest Airlines to provide air service through United Express to Denver International Airport beginning October 1st.

It’s not known yet what time of day or how many passengers would be on the westbound flight.

The agreement would also mean a second airline would be providing flights out of Sioux City.

A federal DOT grant will provide $600,000 towards the service with the city spending $360,000 and surrounding communities and other local support costing $240,000.

The city will also provide $70,000 of marketing value to promote the new service and agree to waive rent and landing fees for the term of the agreement, which would run through February 28th of 2022.