TEST IOWA REACHES 100,000 MARK

A total of 100,000 people have been checked for COVID-19 through the Test Iowa program.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the first test site opened on April 25th, and it is currently the number one source of testing in the state of Iowa;

Reynolds says approximately 21% of all COVID19 tests in Iowa have been through Test Iowa and the program is open to every Iowan who wants to be tested:

Individuals who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com.

They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.