MORE THAN 34-HUNDRED SIOUX CITY MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS WERE IN THE DARK THIS MORNING.

A POWER OUTAGE TOOK DOWN ELECTRICITY TO 3,462 FOLKS ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE AS THUNDERSTORMS WENT THROUGH THE AREA.

A MIDAMERICAN SPOKESMAN SAYS THE OUTAGE WAS CAUSED BY A FAILED INSULATOR AT A SUBSTATION.

SOME POWER LINES WERE REPORTED DOWN DUE TO THE STORM INCLUDING NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND OUTER BELT DRIVE.

POWER WAS RESTORED TO CUSTOMERS BY 8AM.

Updated 11:04am 7/9/20