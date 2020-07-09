O’Brien named Morningside Men’s Lacrosse Coach

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College Director of Athletic Tim Jager has announced that Jack O’Brien has been named head men’s lacrosse coach.

“We’re glad to have (Jack) on board,” Jager noted. “He brings a strong coaching and competition resume to the program, and we feel he’ll be abundantly able to guide Mustangs men’s lacrosse towards the success we seek.”

A native of Milton, Mass., O’Brien recently served in a graduate assistant role at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Piedmont College of Georgia from 2016-18. He was the defensive coordinator and face-off coach for the Lions, where he assisted in turning around a 1-11 mark in 2016 to a 9-8 record in 2018, which included a berth in the USA South Conference postseason tournament semifinals. Due to his guidance, PC limited opponents to five-or-fewer goals eight times in his three seasons with the program. O’Brien’s coaching resume doesn’t stop there, either, as he was an assistant coach and face-off specialist for the Boston Laxachusetts club teams from 2013-17; served as a volunteer head coach for his hometown youth program from 2010-16 and was an assistant coach for Milton High School’s boys’ program in 2015 and 2016.

O’Brien registered a successful competition career at NCAA Division III Regis College of Massachusetts (2013-16). He helped lead the Pride to the program’s first New England Collegiate Conference title and was a four-time first-team all-conference selection as part of a career in which he set school records in ground balls, face-offs taken, face-offs won and face-off win percentage. Looking deeper into his playing numbers, O’Brien remarkably ranked in the nation’s top 15 in Division III in face-off winning percentage all four years he suited up and was the number one ranked freshman in the country in the category (2013). He was named the New England Journal Player to Watch following his initial collegiate season and proved it with the top billing for a sophomore nationally (2014) for the same statistic.

“I’m extremely grateful to (Tim and the Morningside College family) for giving me this opportunity to continue to build this young program,” O’Brien commented. “There is so much potential and a bright future ahead for the Mustangs — one which I look forward to helping navigate.”