NEWELL IOWA DRINKING WATER ADVISORY LIFTED (Update)

The city of Newell in Buena Vista County has ended its drinking water advisory.

The advisory was issued after the city’s water supply operator noticed what appears to be a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at the city’s treatment plant Wednesday.

The city says lab tests showed there was no Mercury contamination in drinking water sampled at five different test sites.

Residents may safely resume using tap water for all uses.

Updated 3:39pm 7/9/20

——————————————

The city of Newell in Buena Vista County has reported possible mercury contamination in the drinking water.

The city’s water supply operator noticed what appears to be a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at the city’s treatment plant this morning.

The city is working to determine the source of the mercury and its potential to contaminate drinking water.

The Iowa DNR recommends residents to use bottled or an alternative source of water for all uses, especially drinking, making ice, infant formula, brushing teeth or preparing food.

They also recommend people avoid skin contact with the water.

Do not boil water, as that could concentrate any contaminants.