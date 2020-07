SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 11 CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY OUT OF 205 NEW TEST RESULTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS 10 NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 334.

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES TO STAY AT 77.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 140.

CLAY COUNTY HAD TWO FOR A TOTAL OF 92.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1805.