LONG LINES BROADBAND EXTENDS CONNECTION PLEDGE

Long Lines Broadband will extend their F-C-C Keep Americans Connected pledge through July 31st.

In addition, Long Lines will extend sign-ups offering free Internet connections to support distance learning for students of low-income families through July 31st.

Over 100 families and students from more than 10 Siouxland schools throughout the tri-state area are using their 60-day Free Internet offer for low Income families.

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge was made by more than 700 media companies who committed to support their residential and small business customers during the pandemic by not terminating service because of an inability to pay related to impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The original pledge expired April 30th.