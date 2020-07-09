HEELAN SUSPENDS BASEBALL BECAUSE OF COVID-19

The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team has suspended its baseball season because one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional players came in contact with that player and all are in the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

For now the Bishop Heelan High School baseball teams will not play any games or practice and the situation will be monitored.

Next Monday, July 13th, the school will reevaluate all circumstances and determine at that time whether the season will continue or not.

Bishop Heelan officials have been in contact with the Woodbury County Public Health Department and will continue to do so over the next several days.