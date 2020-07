EXPLORERS BOX OFFICE DEMOLISHED AT LEWIS & CLARK PARK

WHEN THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BEGIN PLAYING BASEBALL AGAIN NEXT SUMMER, THERE WILL BE A NEW LOOK TO THE AREA AROUND LEWIS AND CLARK PARK AND MERCY FIELD.

EXPLORERS MARKETING DIRECTOR CONNOR RYAN SAYS THE BOX OFFICE AND FAN SHOP AREA WAS DEMOLISHED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SO NEW OFFICES WILL SOON BE CONSTRUCTED:

THE EXPLORERS CALLED OFF THEIR 2020 BASEBALL SEASON BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

RYAN SAYS ONE OF THE FEW SILVER LININGS IN DOING THAT WAS THAT RENOVATIONS AT THE BALLPARK COULD TAKE PLACE DURING THE SUMMER, INCLUDING REPAVING THE PARKING LOT AND BUILDING THE NEW OFFICES:

HOPEFULLY THE NEW SOUVENIR SHOP WILL OPEN IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON:

RYAN SAYS THE NEW MODERN BOX OFFICE WILL BE READY IN PLENTY OF TIME FOR THE 2021 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION SEASON.