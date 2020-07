WRIGHT READY TO ASSUME COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S POSITION

THE CAMPAIGN TO FILL THE VACATED WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT WAS DIFFERENT THAN ANY OTHER BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

REPUBLICAN JUSTIN WRIGHT WON OVER DEMOCRAT TIM KACENA ON THE STRENGTH OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN HIS FIRST RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE.

WRIGHT SAYS THERE WAS VERY LITTLE FACE TO FACE CAMPAIGNING DONE BECAUSE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING:

WRIGHT FOCUSED ON OTHER WAYS TO GET HIS NAME OUT TO THE VOTERS:

THE NORTH HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER WILL HAVE A FEW MONTHS TO LEARN ON THE JOB BEFORE DISCUSSIONS OVER NEXT YEAR’S COUNTY BUDGET GET UNDERWAY:

WRIGHT SAYS HE HAS SOME IDEAS TO IMPROVE THE COUNTY AND SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY THAT HE WILL BE SUGGESTING AFTER HE TAKES OFFICE AND WANTS TO HEAR FROM COUNTY RESIDENTS:

WRIGHT WILL CONTINUE TO TEACH ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION AT NORTH HIGH SCHOOL WHILE SERVING ON THE COUNTY BOARD.

HE WILL BE SWORN IN NEXT WEEK TO SERVE THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF FORMER SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S TERM.