Mustangs Football Gains More Preseason Honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck (Bellevue, Neb.) and senior running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder (Omaha, Neb.) each added more preseason awards to their resumes with the announcement of College Football America Yearbook’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Preseason Starting Lineup Tuesday, July 7.

The duo, who had previously been put on Street and Smith’s College Football Preview preseason NAIA All-American lists, made two-time defending national champion Morningside College one of five schools with two honorees. They were among a group of six individuals to represent the Great Plains Athletic Conference on the lineup.

Dolincheck, a returning second-team all-conference and Associated Press Little America selection threw for better than 4,000 yards and 49 touchdowns in 2019. Ponder, who took over the program’s top spot in career rushing yards as part of gaining nearly 2,000 yards and reaching the end zone 23 times, gathered first-team all-league and AP Little All-America accolades along with honorable mention NAIA All-American honors last season.

Those weren’t the only accolades gathered by head coach Steve Ryan’s program. The Mustangs, a No. 1 pick on Street and Smith’s preseason poll, were also first on the College Football America Yearbook’s preseason top 30. The Maroon was one of two GPAC teams noted in the top 10 with Northwestern College sitting at No. 6.