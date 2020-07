METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 8TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 9 CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF 111 NEW TEST RESULTS.

THE STATE’S WEBSITE SAYS 35 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM COVID-19.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD ONE CASE REMOVED FROM THEIR TOTAL TO DROP TO 324 OVERALL POSITIVE CASES AND SIOUX COUNTY REPORTS 5 NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 486.

MONONA COUNTY HAS HAD 77 TOTAL CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CASES TO REMAIN AT 137 TOTAL.

CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA ALSO HAD ZERO NEW CASES TO STAY AT 90 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE ARE THREE NEW CASES TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1800 POSITIVE CASES.