MAPLETON MAN IN CUSTODY FOR ASSAULT & EXPLOSIVE POSSESSION CHARGES

A Mapleton, Iowa man is in custody facing several charges for allegedly threatening to kill his wife.

Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Moyle after pursuing him into Perry Creek near the downtown area Monday afternoon.

Investigators say Moyle’s wife had gone to the Woodbury County Courthouse to have a judge sign protection orders when the defendant showed up outside, took a picture of her car and sent her text messages threatening to kill her with a gun.

When his wife came to the Police Station to report the threats, Moyle sent text messages stating that if she sent anyone out, she would be the first target.

Officers approached Moyle, who ran from Police Headquarters, eventually going into Perry Creek.

Moyle was arrested and officers located weapons and some explosive devices and material for construction of IEDs or homemade bombs.

Moyle is charged with Domestic Assault, Possession of Explosive Devices with Intent, Eluding and Harassment.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.