MANY PEOPLE APPARENTLY FORGOT THEY ALREADY VOTED ABSENTEE IN SUPERVISOR’S ELECTION

MANY OF THE 8168 ABSENTEE BALLOTS CAST FOR TUESDAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR WERE CAST BACK IN THE SPRING.

THAT’S WHEN THE ELECTION WAS ORIGINALLY SET TO TAKE PLACE.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THAT CAUSED CONFUSION AMONG SOME VOTERS TUESDAY, BECAUSE MANY SHOWED UP TO VOTE, HAVING FORGOTTEN THAT THEY HAD ALREADY VOTED ABSENTEE A FEW MONTHS AGO:

OC……….IN THIS ELECTION. :15

THE ELECTION HAD ORIGINALLY BEEN SET FOR APRIL 14TH, PUT SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE DELAYED THAT ELECTION IN MARCH BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC:

OC……..WOULD BE CONFUSION. :20

VOTERS WHO HAD ALREADY VOTED BUT TRIED TO AGAIN WERE ALLOWED TO CAST A PROVISIONAL BALLOT.

GILL SAYS SOME PEOPLE STILL WOULDN’T BELIEVE THEY HAD PREVIOUSLY VOTED:

OC……..HAD ALREADY VOTED. ;26

GILL SAYS THOSE SIGNED AFFIDAVITS ENDED THE DISPUTE WITH THE VOTERS WHO FORGOT THEY HAD CAST A BALLOT BACK IN MARCH OR APRIL:

OC………IN WOODBURY COUNTY. :11

OUT OF 9077 TOTAL VOTES, 8168 WERE ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN THE ELECTION WHERE REPUBLICAN JUSTIN WRIGHT DEFEATED DEMOCRAT TIM KACENA TO FILL THE REMAINING TWO YEARS OF FORMER COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S TERM.