ARTSPLASH CANCELLED BECAUSE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The 27th annual ArtSplash festival is the latest event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sioux City Art Center’s annual fundraising event was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, September 5th and 6th.

Art Center Director, Todd Behrens says “While it saddens us to cancel Art ArtSplash, we know we are making the right decision under the circumstances”.

The Art Center intends to host a “Virtual” ArtSplash festival on the Art Center’s Facebook page to span the week including Labor Day Weekend.

They will announce more details as the dates draw nearer.

The festival is set to return on September 4th and 5th in 2021.