South Sioux City Announces New Activities Director

South Sioux City Community School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Squier as the new Activities Director at South Sioux City Community Schools.

Squier comes from Sterling, Colorado where he was the Athletic Director and Dean of Students for the past five years. The RE-1 Valley School District in Sterling has about 2300 students and a diverse population in the Northeastern corner of Colorado on Interstate 76. Along with his duty as Activities Director, Squier will also be an

assistant principal at the High School.

Squier was an All-State and All-Conference player in football, basketball and baseball during his career at Sterling High School. In 2004, as Sterling’s quarterback, Squier led the Tigers to their only state championship game in football.

After High School, Squier went on to play baseball at Northeastern Junior College and was selected All-Region IX as a freshman. After junior college, Squier signed to play baseball at Mississippi Valley State University, and was a Southwest Athletic All-Conference his two

years there. Squier was voted Division I South Region Shortstop of the Year by Rawlings Baseball as a senior.

In 2009 Squier was drafted in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He played for the Rookie team of the Rockies in 2009-10 along with advancing to AA baseball in the Rockies organization. Squier’s connection to the Sioux City area is a stint with the Explorers, Lincoln Saltdogs, and Kansas City T-Bones baseball teams.

Squier was the business teacher and FBLA Advisor at Sterling High School before becoming the Activities Director and Dean of Students in 2015. As Athletic Director at Sterling High School, Squier supervised 14 athletic programs and handled all other duties

of the Activities Department. This included the transportation, fundraising, and he even oversaw the athletic booster club. During all of that he found time to integrate a new student-athlete handbook, rewrite the constitution and by-laws for their athletic conference and was the Chair of the Colorado High School Athletic Association

volleyball committee. Sterling High School experienced three state championships while Squier was the AD.

As Head Baseball Coach for Sterling High School for the last four seasons Squier created a winning culture where the program went from below .500 for 12 straight years to setting a school record for wins in a season (19) in 2019, top four seed in state last two years (’18 and ’19). Squier was not afraid to delegate responsibilities to assistant coaches and has a legacy of developing student-athletes both on and off the field. He was voted the 3A

Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2018.

Squier officially started his new position in South Sioux City on July 1st and has been busy meeting the coaching staff, athletes community members.

Squier is married to Jessica Squier, who is the head volleyball coach at Morningside College in Sioux City. They have two small children and recently bought a home in South Sioux City.