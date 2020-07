PROTESTERS TELL COUNCIL THEY WANT BODY CAMERAS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE

ON MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY REOPENED THEIR MEETINGS TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

A GROUP OF PROTESTERS CAME TO THE MEETING TO SPEAK ABOUT ISSUES CONCERNING THE SIOUX CITY POLICE.

JASMINE PRESTON SPOKE ABOUT HER DESIRE TO HAVE THE COUNCIL FUND BODY CAMERAS FOR OFFICERS TO WEAR WHEN THEY ARE ON DUTY.

PRESTON STARTED A PETITION DRIVE A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO TO TRY AND GET PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR THAT GOAL:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE HAS SUPPORTED BODY CAMERAS FOR POLICE FOR SOME TIME, BUT IT HAS NOT MADE IT INTO THE BUDGET BECAUSE OF DIFFERENT ISSUES:

PRESTON SAYS SHE’S FRUSTRATED BY THE CITY’S BUDGET PROCESS AND SAYS MOST PEOPLE IN SIOUX CITY WANT THEIR OFFICERS TO WEAR BODY CAMERAS FOR TRANSPARENCY:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS HE ALSO FAVORS BODY CAMERAS, BUT IT WASN’T FEASIBLE TO GET THEM LAST YEAR:

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS IF THREE COUNCIL MEMBERS WANT TO MOVE THE ISSUE FORWARD, THE BODY CAMERAS MAY BE CONSIDERED AGAIN IN THE FUTURE.

IT MAY BE NEXT BUDGET SESSION BEFORE THEY ARE CONSIDERED AGAIN.