METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 7TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST 3 CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 66 NEW TEST RESULTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY ALSO HAD THREE NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 325 AND SIOUX COUNTY 8 FOR A TOTAL OF 481.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE ARE FOUR NEW CASES TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1797 POSITIVE CASES.

DAKOTA COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 38TH COVID-19 RELATED FATALITY.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CASES TO REMAIN AT 137 TOTAL WITH 18 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA HAD ONE NEW CASE FOR A TOTAL OF 90 POSITIVE CASES WITH 14 ACTIVE.