McCrystal named Morningside wrestling assistant

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College head wrestling coach Jake Stevenson has announced that former University of Nebraska-Lincoln two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I national qualifier and 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist Colton McCrystal is joining the Mustangs coaching staff.

“This is tremendous news (for our program),” Stevenson said. “To have an individual like Colton (on staff) who is passionate for the sport and has had so much success in competition at the highest levels will help us attract even more of the young men we are wanting to become Mustangs.”

“I’d like to thank (Coach) Stevenson and the Morningside community for allowing this opportunity,” McCrystal said. “Being a native of Sergeant Bluff, it’ll be awesome to be close to family and friends and also to help guide a program which is among the best in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.”

McCrystal is among the legends of Iowa High School Athletic Association wrestling. While a part of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors, he produced a remarkable 193-8 all-time record during which he was a two-time state champion and four-time top two place-winner. McCrystal also forged impressive credentials off the mat, as he was a two-time UNL Scholar-Athlete honor roll recipient and was named to the athletic department’s Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.