JUSTIN WRIGHT WINS SPECIAL ELECTION FOR WOODBURY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT

A NORTH HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IS ABOUT TO BECOME THE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

REPUBLICAN JUSTIN WRIGHT DEFEATED HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT TIM KACENA IN TUESDAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION TO FINISH THE LAST TWO YEARS OF FORMER SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S TERM.

WRIGHT, WHO WAS MAKING HIS FIRST RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE, WAS GIVEN A NEARLY INSURMOUNTABLE LEAD OF 398 VOTES WHEN THE ABSENTEE VOTES WERE POSTED LEADING 4283-3885.

KACENA, A FORMER CITY FIREFIGHTER, WAS SEEKING THE SUPERVISORS SEAT AFTER SERVING TWO TERMS IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

THE FINAL UNOFFICiAL VOTE TOTAL WHEN THE SEVEN ELECTION DAY PRECINCTS REPORTED WAS 4841-4234.

OUT OF 9077 TOTAL VOTES, 8168 WERE ABSENTEE BALLOTS WITH JUST 909 BALLOTS CAST FOR EITHER CANDIDATE ON TUESDAY.