GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES DECREASED

Even though it rained hard Monday night, the overall conditions across the Siouxland area have been dry lately.

Because of that, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton to 30,000 cubic feet per second.

The National Weather Service’s climate outlook indicates the remainder of the summer will be warmer and drier than normal with the runoff forecast reduced by about one million acre feet.

The 2020 calendar year runoff forecast remains above average though, mostly due to the very wet soil conditions during the early months of the year.