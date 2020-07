FIREWORKS RESPONSIBLE FOR OVER A DOZEN LOCAL FIRES OVER THE HOLIDAY

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FIREWORKS WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR 13 LOCAL FIRES OVER THE 4TH OF JULY.

SPOKESMAN RYAN COLLINS SAYS OVER HALF OF THOSE WERE CAUSED WHEN SMOLDERING FIREWORKS REMNANTS WERE PLACED IN DUMPSTERS OR TRASH CANS:

OC………..VEGETATION FIRES. :20

COLLINS SAYS TWO OF THE DUMPSTER FIRES LED TO A HOUSE AT 3706 FLOYD BOULEVARD BEING DAMAGED AND THEN LATER THE ICHIBAN STEAKHOUSE IN SOUTHERN SQUARE AT 4567 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BY FIRE RESCUE ON ANY OF THEIR CALLS.

Photo by George Lindblade